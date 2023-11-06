OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of OKC is encouraging anyone interested in applying for a 911 dispatcher position to do so soon.

According to the City of OKC, those interested should apply by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 7. Applicants who pass the screening will be asked to take a test between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 420 W. Main St. On-site applications and walk-ins will not be accepted.

Those who pass the screening process will need to bring a state-issued ID and be ready to take a test, interview, complete background authorization forms and participate required drug testing. The whole process may take several hours, according to the City.

Officials say parking will be available at the Sheridan-Walker Public Parking Garage, 501 W. Sheridan Ave. Bring your ticket received after entering the garage to staff and they will provide a validation ticket at the event.

A $5,000 signing bonus may also be available for new hires in this position.

Testing

The City says the 911 Dispatcher Trainee application requires a test that includes an audio portion that imitates 911 calls and may take up to 1 hour and 40 minutes to finish. Participants must score at least a 70% to pass.

If passed, applicants can continue on to an interview. You will either be put onto a hiring list or given a conditional job offer, which requires on-site background authorization and drug testing.

The whole process may take several hours depending on multiple factors, like how many people attend the event.

To learn more about the 911 Dispatcher Trainee position, click here.