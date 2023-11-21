OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of OKC is changing its services schedule to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to city officials, the Thanksgiving schedule is as follows:

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 23)

  • No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Saturday, Nov. 25. Bulky waste pickup not affected.
  • EMBARK buses will be on a weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. Free fares for both.
    • Customer service will be closed.
  • Closed:
    • City offices.
    • Household Hazardous Waste Center.
    • Animal Shelter.
    • Municipal Court pay window.
    • OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
    • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
      • Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
      • Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Day after Thanksgiving Day (Friday, Nov. 24)

  • Trash and recycling pickup as usual.
  • EMBARK buses will be on a regular schedule. OKC Streetcar will be on a regular schedule with free fare for Downtown in December.
    • Reduced customer service hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Closed:
    • City offices.
    • Household Hazardous Waste Center.
    • Animal Shelter.
    • Municipal Court pay window.
    • OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
    • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
      • Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
      • Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25

  • Household Hazardous Waste Center will be closed.

For more information, visit okc.gov.