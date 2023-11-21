OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of OKC is changing its services schedule to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to city officials, the Thanksgiving schedule is as follows:

Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 23)

No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Saturday, Nov. 25. Bulky waste pickup not affected.

EMBARK buses will be on a weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. Free fares for both. Customer service will be closed.

Closed: City offices. Household Hazardous Waste Center. Animal Shelter. Municipal Court pay window. Pay online at okc.gov. For details on posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts. OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools. Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Day after Thanksgiving Day (Friday, Nov. 24)

Trash and recycling pickup as usual.

EMBARK buses will be on a regular schedule. OKC Streetcar will be on a regular schedule with free fare for Downtown in December. Reduced customer service hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Closed: City offices. Household Hazardous Waste Center. Animal Shelter. Municipal Court pay window. Pay online at okc.gov. For details on posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts. OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools. Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 25

Household Hazardous Waste Center will be closed.

For more information, visit okc.gov.