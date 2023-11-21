OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of OKC is changing its services schedule to accommodate the Thanksgiving holiday.
According to city officials, the Thanksgiving schedule is as follows:
Thanksgiving Day (Thursday, Nov. 23)
- No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Saturday, Nov. 25. Bulky waste pickup not affected.
- EMBARK buses will be on a weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on a regular schedule. Free fares for both.
- Customer service will be closed.
- Closed:
- City offices.
- Household Hazardous Waste Center.
- Animal Shelter.
- Municipal Court pay window.
- Pay online at okc.gov. For details on posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts.
- OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
- Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
- Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Day after Thanksgiving Day (Friday, Nov. 24)
- Trash and recycling pickup as usual.
- EMBARK buses will be on a regular schedule. OKC Streetcar will be on a regular schedule with free fare for Downtown in December.
- Reduced customer service hours: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Closed:
- City offices.
- Household Hazardous Waste Center.
- Animal Shelter.
- Municipal Court pay window.
- Pay online at okc.gov. For details on posting bonds over the holiday weekend, visit okc.gov/courts.
- OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms, senior centers and pools.
- Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
- Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
- Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 25
- Household Hazardous Waste Center will be closed.
For more information, visit okc.gov.