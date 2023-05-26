OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For those interested in making some extra cash this summer, the City of Oklahoma City is hiring for various part-time and full-time positions.

According to the City, their one-stop hiring event is planned for June 8, 2023, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 420 W. Main Street in Oklahoma City. Attendees will be interviewed and possibly offered a position the same day.

The City says those attending need to apply online at okc.gov/careers before the hiring event. Bring a state-issued ID and expect to interview, begin the background check process and take part in mandatory drug testing and physical examinations if it is required for the position.

OKC Parks says they’re hiring for the following part-time positions:

Administration Technician (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $10 an hour)

Cashier I (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $8.25 an hour)

Cashier II (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $9.75 an hour)

Lifeguard I (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $13 an hour)

Lifeguard II (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $15 an hour)

Recreation Leader I (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $8.25 an hour)

Recreation Leader II (Parks Department, seasonal/year-round, starting pay $9.75 an hour)

They are also hiring for the following full-time positions:

Collection and Distribution Trainee (Utilities Department, starting pay $18.25 an hour)

Grounds Maintenance Operator Trainee (Parks & Airports Department, starting pay $15.68 an hour)

Grounds Maintenance Operator I (Parks & Airports Department, starting pay $16.39 an hour)

To apply or to learn more about the hiring event, positions, or benefits, visit okc.gov/careers.