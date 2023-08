Post by City of OKC on X, formerly known as Twitter

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the City of Oklahoma City announced that their servers have been experiencing intermittent outages Wednesday afternoon that are impacting the Utilities payment portal and app.

While the city says all issues seem to be resolved at this time, they recommend calling (405) 297-2833 after 8 a.m. on Thursday if you are concerned about your payment going through.