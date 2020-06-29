City of OKC: What’s open and closed on Independence Day

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Fourth of July is right around the corner which means some city-owned places will be closed.

Friday, July 3

  • City offices closed.
  • No change to trash, recycling or bulky waste pickup. Remember: No bagged trash pickup for bulky waste or regular trash service (except bags inside Big Blue carts). Call (405) 297-2833 if you need an extra trash cart.
  • EMBARK bus and OKC Streetcar service on regular schedules.
  • OKC Animal Welfare shelter open normal hours.
  • Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
  • OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms and senior centers closed. Family Aquatic Centers and pools open normal hours.
  • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory closed. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center closed. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Municipal Court pay windows closed.

Independence Day: Saturday, July 4

  • EMBARK bus and OKC Streetcar service on regular schedules.
  • OKC Animal Welfare shelter closed.
  • Household Hazardous Waste Facility closed.
  • OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms and senior centers closed. Family Aquatic Centers and pools open normal hours.
  • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory closed. Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center closed. Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

