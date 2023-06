OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Several City of Oklahoma City workers were injured Tuesday morning after their city work truck rolled over.

First responders were called to the scene near SE 149th and Luther Road just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Four workers were injured in the crash. Three of the four people inside the truck were sent to a local hospital for further evaluation.

No other information is available at this time.