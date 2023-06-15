OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City of OKC is working to relaunch access.okc.gov after an “unauthorized image” was uploaded Thursday morning.

According to the City of OKC, its Information Technology Department was notified of the image shortly after it was posted and took the website down to look into the issue.

The City says there is no evidence that points to accessed or compromised data and staff is working on relaunching the affected services, which include permitting, licensing and the Action Center’s external reporting tools.

Officials say residents can ask for inspections or permits by calling 405-297-2948. Issues can be reported to the Action Center by emailing action.center@okc.gov, calling 405-297-2535 or texting 405-252-1053.

“Protecting the security and privacy of our website users is important to us, and we are reviewing our existing security measures,” said City of OKC.

For more information, visit okc.gov.