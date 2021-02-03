City of Oklahoma City offers new online option for alarm permit process

MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 16: An ADT home security alarm sign is seen in front of a home on February 16, 2016 in Miami, Florida. It was announced today that home security firm ADT was purchased by private equity firm Apollo Global Management for $6.9 billion. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents and business owners can now acquire or renew an alarm permit online.

The City of Oklahoma City is offering the new online option through CryWolf, Inc., the city’s vendor, according to a city news release.

“The program makes it easier for residents and businesses to get permits, and also helps public safety officials manage false alarms more efficiently,” the news release states.

Residents are advised to visit crywolfservices.com/oklahomacityok to obtain or renew a permit for their security or fire alarm. Those who do not have online access can call (833) 281-8738.

A letter with instructions on the renewal process will be sent to residents and business owners who already have alarm permits before the renewal is due. Current permit-holders do not have to pay to register their alarm.

“Permit applicants will provide information about the address for the permit, and pay the $27 permit fee (or $17 renewal fee),” the news release states. “Like the former permit process handled by the Police Department, your personal information is secure in the CryWolf system.”

Users can set alarm permit notification preferences through the CryWolf system; email notifications are available.

The new program reduces police and firefighter responses to false alarms, which account for 98 percent of automated security and fire alarm in Oklahoma City each year, according to the news release.

“False alarms affect the City’s ability to respond to real emergencies by diverting resources from where they’re actually needed. Across the roughly 51,000 alarm calls every year in Oklahoma City, the impact is significant,” the news release states.

The new program helps catch some of the most frequent false alarms, such as several automated alarms coming from the same address in the same day.

CryWolf will notify residents and business owners about false alarms, which will help resolve the issue and reduce the number of individuals who receive excessive false alarm fees, which range from $82 to $200 for each violation.

Visit okc.gov/alarm or call (405) 297-1109 for details or questions. Visit crywolfservices.com/oklahomacityok or call (833) 281-8738 to register your alarm.