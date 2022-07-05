OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – General Fund collections in Oklahoma City from late May into early June were higher than both collections from the same period last year and the combined monthly projection, according to the city’s June sales and use tax report.

The General Fund pays for the city’s day-to-day operations. Sales tax is the General Fund’s largest revenue source. Use tax is second largest.

“The City collected around $57.2 million in total sales and use tax revenue during the June reporting period, including collections for the General Fund, Police, Fire, the Zoo and MAPS 4,” city officials said.

The June report covers tax collections for the second half of May and estimated collections from the first half of June.

General Fund sales tax collections were around $26 million in June, which is about $1.5 million (6%) above the projection and $1.7 million (7.1%) above the same month last year, according to city officials.

June’s General Fund sales tax revenue is about $1.1 million (0.4%) above the fiscal year-to-date projection and about $42.6 million (16.4%) above the same time last year.

General Fund use tax collections came in around $8.2 million for June, which is around $2.7 million (49.3%) higher than projected and $4.2 million (103.1%) above the same time last year, according to city officials.

June’s General Fund use tax revenue is about $2.6 million (3.1%) above the fiscal year-to-date project and $13 million (17.7%) above the same time last year.

Sales tax revenue comes from retail sales in the city. The sales tax rate in much of the city is 8.625%. Use tax, charged at the same rate, comes from goods bought elsewhere and shipped or brought to the city, such as online sales and equipment not available from Oklahoma suppliers, according to city officials.

The city receives 4.125 cents of each dollar in taxable sales, 2 ¼ cents of which goes to the General Fund, one cent goes to MAPS 4, three-fourths of a cent to the police and fire departments and one-eighth of a cent goes to the Oklahoma City Zoo. The remaining sales tax belongs to the state.