City of Oklahoma City to hold storm debris collection days following October severe weather

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with Oklahoma City say two storm debris collection days will be held later this month following early October storms that swept through the Sooner State.

Customers in the two designated storm collection areas should set out their tree and limb debris as soon as possible.

October 13 storm

Crews will collect tree and limb debris from the October 13 storm beginning Wednesday, October 20. Collection will take place within the area of Council Road to Santa Fe Avenue, and from Reno Avenue to North 36th Street.

All trees and limbs to be collected need to be set out at the curb no later than October 19 and must be piled separately from regular bulky trash.

October 15 storm

Crews will begin collecting tree and limb debris from the October 15 storm beginning Monday, October 25. Collection will take place within the following boundary areas. Customers should have their debris to the curb no later than Sunday, October 24.

Portland Avenue to High Avenue, and from South 59 th to South 29 th streets

to South 29 streets Western Avenue to High Avenue between South 74 th to South 59 th streets

to South 59 streets May Avenue to High Avenue between South 29th and South 15th streets

Customers in these areas whose regular weekly trash was missed due to the October 15 storm will have their trash collected on Wednesday, October 20.

In all instances, customers are asked to do the following:

Cut all limbs and trees into lengths of 10 feet or shorter.

Keep all storm debris separate from your regular bulky trash such as appliances, furniture or carpeting. If storm debris is set out with regular bulky trash, it will not be collected until your regular bulky trash day, and fees will apply.

Do not cover sidewalks or water meters, and keep all debris away from mailboxes, trees and obstacles.

Fencing and other materials should be set out with the customers’ regular monthly bulky trash and may be subject to excess bulky fees. Structural debris, such as roofing, window frames, bricks, or construction materials are the responsibility of the homeowner and should be hauled off by a private contractor as part of the homeowner’s insurance coverage. If regular bulky items are added in with tree debris, the items will not be collected until the customers’ regular bulky trash day.