OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Oklahoma City officials are demanding a local motel shape up or shut down.

According to a lawsuit filed, city officials are asking a judge to declare the Plaza Inn a public nuisance. The lawsuit cites the motels history of violent crimes, drugs and prostitution.

On April 12th, officials sent a notice to the Plaza Inn motel ownership asking for armed guards to be on the property 24-hours a day. The lawsuit also addressed the nuisance notices that have been ignored.

The City is asking for the Plaza Inn motel to be closed or force the ownership to make it safer.