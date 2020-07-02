City of Ponca City: Lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19 resulting in pool closures

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Three pools in Ponca City are closed after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced.

According to the city, a former employee who was a lifeguard at three pools tested positive for the virus recently. City officials did not say which pools were closed.

City lifeguards rotate to all pools throughout the week, therefore creating “close contact” with other employees, the city says.

Due to the exposure, the city does not have enough staff to safely operate the pools. Out of an abundance of caution, the pools will be closed through July 14th.

Staff are encouraged to contact the county health department if they experience symptoms.

Splash pads and Lake Ponca swim beach will remain open.

