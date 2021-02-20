City of Shawnee placed under mandatory boil order

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Shawnee has been placed under a mandatory boil order.

Shawnee city officials announced the boil order Saturday via social media.

City residents are advised to do the following:

“Boil your water at a hard, rolling boil for at least one minute before consumption, drinking, use in food preparation (including baby formula), brushing teeth, making ice, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest the water, or use another drinking water source such as bottled water until the tap water is safe to drink again.”

Shawnee is critically low on the chemicals needed to properly treat the city’s water supply.

The city’s water treatment plant used more than a month’s supply of certain chemicals required in the treatment process during the recent winter storm that caused record-low temperatures across Oklahoma.

“During the past several days, we have received a limited emergency supply of chemicals and plant staff have diligently been working with suppliers to replenish our stock,” the boil order states.

Chemical suppliers are having difficulty replenishing the treatment plant’s chemical supply because of high demand.

City officials said they will continue updating residents as the situation evolves.