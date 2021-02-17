City of Spencer experiencing major water loss due to leak, part of city has no water service

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – A water leak is causing significant water loss in Spencer, Okla., resulting in water service down in one area of the city.

The water tower at Northeast 33rd Street is down because of the leak, which is described in a city news release as “major.”

The location of the leak is somewhere in the city’s southwest side, according to the news release.

The area between Midwest Boulevard and Douglas Boulevard and between Northeast 23rd and Northeast 36th streets has lost water service.

Crews are searching for the cause of the water loss and there is no timeframe for when water service will be restored to that area.

“We are asking that all our businesses to please check for signs of a major water leak and report them as soon as possible,” the news release states.

Residents and business personnel can call (405) 255-3826 to report any signs of a major leak.

The winter storm that hit Oklahoma over the past few days has caused an array of issues, including water main breaks and low water pressure in the metro area.