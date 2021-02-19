City of Spencer issues voluntary boil advisory for residents

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – The city of Spencer is issuing a precautionary, voluntary boil advisory for customers who experienced water service interruption at any time this week.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) recommends boiling the water for one minute, then allowing it to cool to at least room temperature. People with skin wounds or other conditions should consider avoiding bathing in the water. If in doubt, you may want to consult with a physician. If your pet has special health concerns, consult with a veterinarian, or give your pet boiled and cooled water.

“We have confidence our water is just as safe to drink as it has always been. But out of an abundance of caution, we think this voluntary advisory is appropriate,” said city officials.

A few customers with restored water service may see discolored water coming from the tap. Those customers should let the tap water run until it clears before boiling the water.

The boil order advisory is part of DEQ’s statewide recommendation following wide-spread water system outages related to record-low temperatures in Oklahoma brought on by a massive winter storm.