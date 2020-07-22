City of Spencer passes ‘State of Emergency’ resolution, mandates face masks

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in Spencer say they are taking additional measures to protect the community and slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the City of Spencer declared a ‘State of Emergency’ for the city until Aug. 31 due to the continuing fight against the virus.

The proclamation declares that face masks shall be worn at all indoor venues, when out in public places and when unable to stay at least six feet away from others.

Residents who are 65-years-old or older or part of a vulnerable population should continue to follow physical distancing measures.

