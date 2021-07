SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Water will be temporarily shut off in Spencer on Thursday as main lines are installed in the city.

The water will be shut off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Crews will install and tie lines to the main line on Northeast 46th and Shadynook to Northeast 50th and Shadynook up to Douglas Boulevard, according to Nacole Smith, Spencer’s Utility Billing Manager.