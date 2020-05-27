City of Stillwater postpones Boomer Blast due to COVID-19 pandemic

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – An annual Independence Day celebration in Stillwater has been postponed out of concern for public health and safety in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Stillwater announced on Tuesday that this year’s Boomer Blast event, an annual Independence Day celebration on July 4, is postponed.

“We know it’s a disappointment; however, this decision was made out of concern for our community,” Special Events Coordinator Stephanie Kinder said. “We’d like to thank our residents and donors for not only their patience and understanding, but their continued support each year.”

The city is exploring options for a firework show later this year instead, but it is contingent upon funding and other community events. The city will update its residents through this website and its social media accounts.

Catchapalooza, the annual Fishing Tournament held by Lake McMurtry, will proceed as usual on July 4.