City of Tuttle “horrified” after tornado sirens go off unexpectedly

TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – City officials in Tuttle say they are “completely baffled and horrified” after tornado sirens went off Thursday morning unexpectedly.

The city has been in contact with the siren maintenance contractor several times to determine what happened.

For the time being, the central communication system has been powered down.

The siren maintenance contractor will be examining the system on Thursday.

“We want to get the sirens operational again quickly now that we are in storm season,” city officials said.

