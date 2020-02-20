City of Yukon plans partial road closure for Garth Brooks, Health Center Pkwy intersection

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Yukon is planning a partial road closure at a busy intersection in order to improve the stoplight system.

Beginning Tuesday, February 25, at 8 a.m., crews will be narrowing traffic to one lane in all 4 directions at Garth Brooks Blvd. and Health Center Pkwy.

The signal lights will be temporarily disabled and a 4-way stop sign will be set up until 6 p.m. when the signal light will be back in operation.

City officials say this is part of the 90-day intersection improvement project for that location.

If you have any questions, please contact Public Works at 405-350-8940.