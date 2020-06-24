City of Yukon preparing for “safe return” of Freedom Fest

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Organizers of one of Yukon’s favorite traditions are preparing for the safe return of the 4th of July celebration.

Freedom Fest is set for July 3 and 4 with live music, food trucks, a car show and two nights of fireworks.

Freedom Fest in Yukon; Courtesy: City of Yukon

On July 3, there will be a tribute to Yukon Veterans at Chisholm Trail Park. Oklahoma’s own Hi-Fi Hillbillies bring their rootsy, rock ‘n’ roll show from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Irv Wagner’s Concert Band follows with an 8:30 p.m. tribute to Yukon veterans. A fireworks show at 10 p.m. concludes the evening, which will also pay tribute to American veterans.

On July 4, there will be the Freedom Fest Car Show, at City Park, 2200 S. Holly Ave. This popular competition begins at 10 a.m. and continues until 2:30 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and awards are presented at 2:30 p.m.

Freedom Fest Car Show; Courtesy: City of Yukon

July 4 evening events are held at Chisholm Trail Park. A live concert by Super Freak is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Chisholm Trail Stage. The Oklahoma Community Orchestra, conducted by John Fletcher, makes their Freedom Fest debut with a delightful patriotic program. The evening will end with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.

Super Freak; Courtesy: City of Yukon

Organizers of Freedom Fest say the festival has been scaled down for safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets.

To find Freedom Fest, take I-40 West exit 137, turn left on NW 10th Street, and right onto Holly.

Handicapped parking is available for those who need it at the Oklahoma Parking Lot, which is located on the north end of Chisholm Trail Park and opens at 5:30 p.m. Parking is first come, first served, so be sure to arrive early to reserve your spot. Local businesses and churches often offer parking for those who are not able to park on city property.