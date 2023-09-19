YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Yukon has received a $15,000 grant from the Oklahoma City Community Foundation (OCCF) for culture and community programs.

According to the City of Yukon, the grant is from OCCF’s Culture & Community iFund grant program. The fund will be put towards the Yukon Trails & Parks project, which will allow for more trees to be added throughout the community.

“We are so pleased to receive this grant,” says Julie Shannon, Planning Director for the

City of Yukon. “Through the generous funding from the Oklahoma City Community

Foundation, the City of Yukon is sowing the seeds of a greener, more vibrant future.”

Officials say these grants are given to help nonprofit partners meet the health, cultural and recreational needs of the community.

For more information, visit yukonok.gov. To learn more about the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, visit occf.org.