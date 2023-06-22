YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Yukon is inviting the community to celebrate Independence Day at Freedom Fest.

According to the City of Yukon, the annual Veterans Tribute at Freedom Fest is scheduled for Monday, July 3, at Chisholm Trail Park, 500 W. Vandament.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. with the Hi-Fi Hillbillies, an Oklahoma vintage rock-and-roll band. The Irv Wagner’s Concert Band will follow at 8:30 p.m. with a tribute to the U.S. Armed Forces.

The City says the fireworks show will begin at 10 p.m. to finish off the evening, which will also pay tribute to American veterans.

There will also be plenty of food trucks to visit in between shows. Officials say most take card but it may be a good idea to bring cash just in case.

The Independence Day celebration will continue on Tuesday, July 4, with free ice cream and watermelon, a concert from the OKC Philharmonic, fireworks and more.

For more information, visit yukonok.gov.