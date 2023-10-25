OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City officials are preparing residents for potential heavy rainfall later tonight.

Due to anticipated rainfall, moderate flood conditions could be on the way.

To prepare for flooding, the city recommends taking the following precautions:

1. Make a family emergency communication plan and include pets.

2. Have emergency supplies in place at home, at work and in the car.

3. Listen to local officials by radio, TV or social media.

4. Evacuate when advised by authorities or if you are in a flood or flash flood-prone area.

5. Never drive or walk through flooded streets.

City officials say if you are unsure what flood zone you are in, click here for more information to understand your risk of flooding.

Image courtesy City of Oklahoma City

Learn more about what to do before, during and after a flood by visiting http://ready.gov/floods.