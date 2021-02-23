City-owned lakes, ponds remain closed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures warm and the ice and snow thaw, city officials say all city-owned lakes, canals, and pond surfaces are still closed to the public.

Officials in Oklahoma City say the closures are for public safety reasons, specifically to prevent people and their pets from walking out on the ice.

As a result, fishing, boating, walking, skating, or any other activity in or on the surface of a lake or pond is prohibited.

Unless posted otherwise, the park grounds are not affected by this closure.

The lake and pond surfaces that are closed include:

Lake Hefner – Between NW Grand Blvd and Hefner Road, and Hefner Parkway (S.H. 74) and MacArthur Avenue.

Between NW Grand Blvd and Hefner Road, and Hefner Parkway (S.H. 74) and MacArthur Avenue. Lake Overholser – Between NW 10th & 39th, and N Morgan Road and Overholser Drive

Between NW 10th & 39th, and N Morgan Road and Overholser Drive Lake Stanley Draper – Between SE 149th & I-240, and S Douglas Blvd and Westminster Rd

Between SE 149th & I-240, and S Douglas Blvd and Westminster Rd Oklahoma River – Between I-35 and Portland Ave, South of I-40 in downtown Oklahoma City

Between I-35 and Portland Ave, South of I-40 in downtown Oklahoma City Stinchcomb Wildlife Refuge – NW 51st St and Stinchcomb Rd

NW 51st St and Stinchcomb Rd Crystal Lake , 6625 SW 15th St

, 6625 SW 15th St Dolese Youth Park Pond , 5101 NW 50th St

, 5101 NW 50th St Edwards Park Fishing Lake , 1515 N Bryant Ave

, 1515 N Bryant Ave Kids’ Lake , 3200 W Wilshire Blvd

, 3200 W Wilshire Blvd Kitchen Lake , 5501 SE 119th St

, 5501 SE 119th St Route 66 Park Ponds , 9901 NW 23rd St

, 9901 NW 23rd St South Lakes Park Ponds , 4302 SW 119th St

, 4302 SW 119th St Zoo Lake , 2101 NE 50th St

, 2101 NE 50th St Bricktown Canal, 111 S. Mickey Mantle Drive

People who refuse to leave any portion of a closed lake or pond after being ordered to leave may be subject to a municipal citation for trespassing.

Officials say the closure will be reevaluated on Wednesday.