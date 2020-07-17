City planners aim to preserve and sustain Oklahoma City through two new plans

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Census Bureau reports Oklahoma’s City population has increased nearly 13% in almost a decade, so city leaders want to make sure what happens today will keep residents here for a long time.

“We’re going to have hundreds of thousands of people moving into the city in the next few decades and where should that growth go?” Oklahoma City Planning Director Geoffrey Butler said.

About five years ago, city leaders established “Plan OKC,” which is a comprehensive road map for city planning.

Two new additions to that plan are “Preserve OKC” and “Adapt OKC.”

“Preserve OKC” aims to identify, retain, preserve, and revitalize historic resources.

“This would include residential structures or larger commercial structures that people really connect with. You drive in a neighborhood and you kind of expect to see it,” Butler said.

There are four key components to the “Preserve OKC” plan:

Build public support for historic preservation.

For the city to be good examples to others.

The third component is to use regulatory tools to preserve a structure.

And fourth is to use existing financial incentives and create new ones to help preserve historic areas.

“It sets goals that we strive to accomplish. Some are more near term than others, but generally speaking it’s a long-term plan,” Butler said.

“Adapt OKC” is aimed at creating a more sustainable future through air quality, waste reduction, and energy saving measures to name a few, but the bigger goal is to plan for the future while honoring its past.

“Preserving our heritage is a very important way to make sure we have neighborhoods that are desirable for people to move to for years to come that are in the urban core,” Butler said.

For more information on “Adapt OKC” click here.

For more information on “Plan OKC” click here.

For more information on “Preserve OKC” click here.

