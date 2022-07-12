PURCELL, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in Purcell are being asked to conserve water so they can adequately serve all customers.

Purcell Public Works Authority announced that water levels are not adequately recovering to serve all customers in the community.

“Although you and your neighbors may have water, there are hundreds of people in the Purcell area we are struggling to reach,” the City of Purcell posted on Facebook.

City leaders say back-to-back leaks caused a major issue for the water supply.

Now, they are asking residents to be mindful of their usage.

Officials say Purcell residents shouldn’t water their lawns, wash their cars, or use excess water when it’s not a necessity.