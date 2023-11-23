OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City Rescue Mission held the annual Thanksgiving Meal Service on Thursday for all residents of its mission.

Mission leaders say the event provides a traditional Thanksgiving feast to all residents of the City Rescue Mission, offering a time of celebration and community in the true spirit of the holiday season.

Over 275 volunteers are scheduled to assist staff in serving meals and hosting tables.

City Rescue Mission’s goal is to lead the community by serving people experiencing and at-risk of homelessness with help, hope, and healing, in the spirit of excellence, under the call of Christ.

