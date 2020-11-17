City Rescue Mission hosts Thanksgiving “in a box” this holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Out of an abundance of caution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving and Christmas banquets will look different this year.

In lieu of the traditional “Adopt a Table,” sponsors will be supplied with a box to fill with festive Thanksgiving items including table decorations, place settings and individually wrapped dessert for four. Items provided will be placed at client’s Thanksgiving Banquet table to provide a full and festive holiday experience.

“Our intent is for our clients to feel part of a holiday table and that they are having a shared experience with the Sponsor,” said City Rescue Mission officials.

Items that we have suggested to be part of the box:

1 Thanksgiving centerpiece

Additional Thanksgiving decorative items

Four festive placemats. These can be very simple and handmade. (A great opportunity with kids to color!)

Four single serving, individually wrapped and shelf-stable desserts.

Four “encouragement cards” (These are supplied in the picked-up box.) ​​​​​​

Submit a favorite recipe(s). (The recipes submitted will be complied into a cookbook that will be given to our clients moving into new housing.)

For more information, head over to the City Rescue Mission website.

Box pickups are from Monday, November 16th to Friday, November 20th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Pre-registration is required.