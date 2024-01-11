OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In response to the severe cold weather, City Rescue Mission announced on Thursday, enhanced shelter options for the community.

City Rescue officials says, when temperatures fall below 32 degrees, City Rescue Mission facilities are prepared to house up to an additional 25 men, 25 women, and family spaces are available until capacity is reached.

Since 1960, City Rescue Mission has offered warmth and safety during challenging winter conditions.

– Hours of Operation: 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

– Capacity: Accommodation available for up to 25 men, 25 women, and family spaces are provided until capacity is reached.

– Extended Stay During Severe Cold: Guests can remain indoors, with meals provided, when temperatures are consistently below 32°F or use Embark transportation services to access the day shelter provided by the Homeless Alliance. This flexibility ensures that everyone has access to a comfortable and secure environment throughout the day.

“This weekend and early next week will be incredibly dangerous for anyone experiencing homelessness. We encourage anyone without shelter to please access one of the OKC Winter Weather Overflow Shelters to stay safe and warm,” states Wendy Elliott, Vice President of Development at City Rescue Mission. “The collaborative effort among all of the shelter providers in Oklahoma City ensures that no one has to remain out in the extreme conditions.”