OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City Rescue Mission is preparing to open a new café to help individuals in need.

City Rescue Mission will open the Rise Café on Thursday, May 12.

Rise Cafe is designed to provide a solution to help provide skills to individuals who are in need.

Also, organizers say the café will create opportunities for positive interactions between City Rescue Mission clients and the community in order to break down the stigma of homelessness.

The café will feature a full menu of coffee and tea beverages, along with breakfast and lunch choices.

Rise Café is open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the City Rescue Mission campus, located at 725 W. Reno Ave.