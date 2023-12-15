OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s toys as far as the eye can see in the City Rescue Mission downtown.

They have their own little toy store going for families this Christmas, thanks to donations, but the organization said they can still use more donations for older kids.

Inside the store, it’s a child’s dream with toys all over the place. It’s almost crazy to think that City Rescue Mission officials said a week ago they didn’t know if any of it would be possible.

“We just get to see the reality of the place that we’re living and the faithfulness of our community,” CEO Erin Goodin said. “It means a lot to me. It means a lot to the clients that are living here.”

Just a week ago, Goodin said they didn’t have very many toy donations to help their 52 resident families with 150 children. This week though, the Oklahoma Standard came to the forefront and put together a “toy store” of sorts.

“We want to make sure these kids have everything that they want and need,” Goodin said.

They had everything from board games, Hot Wheels, Barbies, action figures and Legos. Not much is missing from the toy store. Goodin said next week parents staying there will get to walk through and pick out toys for their kids that can go under the tree.

Despite the mountain of toys right now, they do still need a little more.

“The 18-year-old kids that still live at home or in high school, those are the ones that we still need items for,” she said.

Goodin added that even just a little more can go a long way.

“Most of these kids have not experienced homelessness before. This is their first time,” Goodin said. “It feels great to get to watch the smiles on the children faces and the smile’s on the parents faces who really didn’t know if they were going to be able to give their kids anything.”

If you would like to help out, Goodin said they have Amazon wish lists on their website. Other items can be donated other than toys as well.

Learn more on the City Rescue Mission website.