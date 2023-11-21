OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The City Rescue Mission is set to unveil its addition to the Women’s Shelter.

City Rescue Mission, known for hope and support in the community, is preparing to unveil 60 new StepUp beds in its women’s shelter. According to City Rescue, the beds will be a significant upgrade for the facility and were made possible through the generous contributions raised during the annual Hearts of Hope Luncheon.

This event will be celebrated with an open house on Monday, November 27, 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at 800 West California Avenue in Oklahoma City.

Mission leadership says the new StepUp beds, designed with comfort and safety in mind, are expected to enhance the quality of life for many women seeking refuge and support.

“The addition of these beds represents our ongoing commitment to providing a safe, dignified, and supportive environment for those residing in our women’s shelter,” said Erin Goodin, President and CEO of City Rescue Mission. “We are deeply grateful to the Hearts of Hope Luncheon attendees for their unwavering support and generosity.”

For more information or to arrange a visit to the women’s shelter, please contact Wendy Elliott, Vice President of Development, at welliott@cityrescue.org.