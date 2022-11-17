OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City Rescue Mission is welcoming those without homes back for their annual Thanksgiving Banquet.

After two years of “Thanksgiving in a Box”, City Rescue Mission is inviting volunteers and Table Sponsors back for their annual Thanksgiving Banquet. Volunteers decorate their table and share a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with clients. 40 tables have been prepared for sponsors and there are a few tables left, according to City Rescue Mission.

Volunteers interested in sponsoring a table at the Thanksgiving Banquet can visit the City Rescue Mission volunteer website. There is no cost to volunteers and each volunteer can bring up to four people for each table.

The banquet is on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, at 12 p.m. at the City Rescue Mission at 800 W. California Avenue.