City to Yukon to consider mask mandate in upcoming meeting

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – The City of Yukon will consider a mask mandate at a City Council meeting on Oct. 6.

A few council members have already said they plan to vote no.

“I’ve got nothing against masks at all. I wear one everyday at work, but I don’t think it’s the place of local government to say that you have to wear a mask,” Vice Mayor Jeff Wootton said.

If passed, masks would be required in all public places, and business employees would have to wear them.

The city already passed an emergency declaration on July 10 that requires bar and restaurant employees to wear masks and for anyone going into a city building to do so.

The specifics of the proposed mandate are up for discussion.

“We do have freedoms. If I’m going out to check my mail or walking down at the park, and I don’t want to wear a mask, if there’s no one around me, why would I want to be wearing a mask?” Wootton said.

Mayor Shelli Selbi made a post on Facebook that said she would vote no on a mask mandate. The proposal was brought forth by a local task force.

Yukon residents have varying opinions.

“I work at the Stephenson Cancer Center specifically with leukemia patients, so I think it’s important to protect them. Us wearing masks, that’s all it does. I don’t believe it’s infringing on our rights or anything like that,” Amy Eskew said.

Others say they don’t think a mandate would be much use.

“I don’t think they’re going to be able to enforce it. I think it’s very important that we wear our masks and wear them properly, but I don’t think anyone can really enforce it,” Sydney Harmon said.

The proposal would put the mandate in place from Oct. 7 to Dec. 10, but that could change with discussion at the meeting.

