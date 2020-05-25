Follow the Storms
Citylink to resume normal routes, schedules in Edmond

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The Edmond Citylink bus service is expected to resume routes this week with changes made for riders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, Routes #1 and #2 will resume their regular schedule while all other routes remain at the reduced schedule. Beginning Monday, June 1, all routes will resume their normal operating schedule.

Social distancing restrictions on buses will continue to limit capacity for the safety of passengers and drivers.

Everyone is asked to be mindful of measures to keep everyone safe. 

All Citylink buses will continue to be cleaned and sanitized every night.

Passengers that feel ill are asked to avoid using public transit and potentially passing the illness on to others. Additionally, passengers are encouraged to use common courtesy when on the buses, such as covering coughs and sneezes and avoid touching others and fixtures.

The normal operating schedule is located at this link and the new schedule will be reflected Citylink Ride Systems App.

