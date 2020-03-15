Civic Center Music Hall, Hudiburg Chevrolet Center closing to the public

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Civic Center Foundation will be closing the Civic Center Music Hall and Hudiburg Chevrolet Center to the public from March 16 through March 31 or until further notice amid coronavirus concerns.

In light of the confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oklahoma County and the other recent city and cultural facility closures, the Civic Center is closing to prioritize the health and welfare of the patrons, visitors, and staff. The Civic Center Foundation will work with presenters of the shows scheduled during this time to find alternative dates. Patrons with tickets to events during March 16-31 will be contacted this week with further information.

During this temporary closure, the box office will not be available for in-person sales but the Civic Center Foundation is encouraging ticket buyers to go online to www.okcciviccenter.com or call 405-594-8300 to purchase. The box office phones are open Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.