Civic Center Music Hall reopening to ‘new normal’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After coronavirus cases started climbing in Oklahoma, live theater and musical performances came to a halt.

Seven months later, the Civic Center Foundation has announced that live performances will soon return to the stage.

“The decision to reopen at this time was not taken lightly. Our safety plan was vetted by the Foundation’s board members, Civic Center’s resident companies, public health authorities, city officials, and subject matter experts. We appreciate the cooperative input from all our stakeholders working together to create the safest possible environment for patrons, staff, and performers. We committed to a safety-first approach to COVID-19 early on in this pandemic and will continue to monitor the day to day changes and do the right thing,” said Elizabeth Gray, Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation.

The Civic Center Music Hall will kick off live performances on Oct. 17 with an Oklahoma City Philharmonic Classics concert.

Officials say new safety measures are in place including additional sanitizing of facilities, temperature checks upon arrival, masks requirements, and social distancing. Also, plexiglass dividers have been added at all food and beverage locations.

Officials say they will only accept credit or debit cards for payment, and no snacks will be served.

“Consequently, this pandemic has hit us particularly hard as we are responsible for all losses incurred with the venue. Traditionally, partners such as Paycom have been a critical source of support. We are profoundly thankful to all our patrons, sponsors, and suite holders for their continued generosity. There is growing evidence that theaters can reopen safely with strict safety protocols and in an incremental process. Although performances might look different this year, the resident companies are preparing to present the same quality performances Oklahomans have come to know and love! We look forward to raising our curtains again and seeing you at the show,” Gray said.

