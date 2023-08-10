From left to right, Stavian Rodriguez, Bennie Edwards, and Christopher Poor

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several civil and human rights organizations are asking state and federal investigators to review the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s decision to drop charges against seven police officers in three separate fatal shootings.

The People’s Council for Justice Reform, OKC NAACP Chapter, Poor People’s Campaign, Black Lives Matter, Advocacy Works, and others are asking the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney General, and/or Oklahoma’s Attorney General to investigate three separate, fatal officer-involved shootings in Oklahoma County.

From left to right, Stavian Rodriguez, Bennie Edwards, and Christopher Poor

Oklahoma County DA Vicki Behenna announced in late July that the charges against seven officers in three cases brought by her predecessor David Prater would be dropped.

The organizations say Behenna’s dismissal of the charges “circumvents the requirements of law” and “constitutes unprecedented, obstructive political maneuvering” that will ultimately “lead to increased police brutality and lethality locally.”

The cases included the five Oklahoma City Police officers officers charged in the death of 15-year-old Stavian Rodriguez, the teen shot 13 times outside a convenience story after dropping a gun.

OKCPD officer Clifford Holman shot and killed Bennie Edwards, a 60-year-old man police say had a knife. He was shot in the back while he was running away.

The Village Police officer, Chance Avery shot and killed 49-year-old Christopher Poor inside his home; body camera footage shows Poor holding a bat during the confrontation.

The group is also challenging the DA’s decision to hire an outside use-of-force expert, who they say is “a career law enforcement agent with a history of implicit bias against victims of police brutality and lethality.”

“Her actions suggest that her support for total and absolute Qualified Immunity for these officers is more important than exercising her elected duty to prosecute murderers regardless of privilege or power,” advocates say.

The organizational leaders say DA Behenna, in a political decision, overlooked the ‘Reasonable Officer Standard’ and focused instead on ‘Justifiable Deadly Force’ by an Officer.

The group also opposes the DA’s recommendation for designating a Multi-County Grand Jury to handle future officer-involved shootings, stating that “such a decision would only serve to further rig outcomes in a secret process.”