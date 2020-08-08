Civil lawsuit reveals where off-duty Moore police officer was going when he struck high schooler’s car, killing her

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A civil lawsuit reveals where an off-duty police officer was headed when he crashed into a high school student’s car, killing her.

It happened at the intersection of South Sooner Road and Southeast 134th Street in Oklahoma City.

On Dec. 14, 2019, Emily Gaines was on her way to take the ACT.

Investigators say off-duty Moore police officer Kyle Lloyd was speeding at 94 miles per hour and crashed into Gaines as she was making a left turn.

“I’m angry I have to drive past the place where she was murdered,” Bryan Gaines, Emily’s father, told KFOR in January.

A civil lawsuit against Lloyd, the City of Moore and the Moore Police Department reveals where Lloyd was going – the department’s annual “Shop With A Cop” event.

One of the officers locked themselves out of a police vehicle before they were about to head to a parade for the event.

Lloyd had another set of keys to that vehicle and was headed to get those keys to the officer.

The lawsuit claims he had no reason to be speeding. Part of it reads: “If Officer Lloyd had been traveling the speed limit, Emily Gaines would have cleared the intersection before Officer Lloyd entered the intersection by over four seconds and the collision would not have occurred.”

“Just a senseless act, and we want justice and we want him tried,” Bryan Gaines said in January.

KFOR reached out to the attorneys for both the Gaines family and Lloyd but did not get a response.

The Moore Police Department says they can’t comment on the case because of the ongoing lawsuit. Lloyd will be on administrative leave until the legal proceedings are over.

Lloyd’s preliminary hearing for the criminal case has been delayed.

