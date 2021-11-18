Civil rights advocates, celebrities express gratitude, relief after Julius Jones’ death sentence commuted, say search for justice not over

Kim Kardashian West meets with members of Julius Jones’ family at Tabernacle Baptist Church of Oklahoma City. Pic courtesy Amber Integrated

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Gov. Kevin Stitt’s commutation of Julius Jones’ death sentence to life in prison without parole was met with gratitude and relief from people across nation, among them high-profile figures who have long believed Jones is innocent.

The Oklahoma governor announced at 12:10 p.m. Thursday that he was sparing Jones’ life, just four hours before Jones was scheduled to die by lethal injection for the 1999 murder of Paul Howell, an Edmond businessman who was shot to death in front of his sister and two young daughters in the driveway of his parents’ home.

Gov. Stitt commuted Julius Jones’ sentence to life in prison without parole.

Jones, who was 19 at the time of the murder, pleaded not guilty but was convicted and sentenced to death in 2002. He has since maintained that he is innocent.

His supporters erupted with elation upon the announcement that he would not be executed.

Baker Mayfield, a former University of Oklahoma star quarterback and current Cleveland Browns QB, frequently expressed his support for Jones in recent years. He shared his excitement on Twitter after Jones was commuted.

God is GREAT!!! Thank you to everybody that prayed and continued to pray! @JuliusOklahoma — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) November 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian West, also a prominent Jones supporter, posted several tweets, first thanking Stitt, then discussing the phone conversation she had with Jones on Wednesday.

Thank you so much Governor Stitt for commuting Julius Jones sentence to life without parole and stopping his execution today. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 18, 2021

Kim Kardashian West’s tweets in reaction to Julius Jones commutation.

Martin Luther King III, the son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Co-Founder & Chairman of the Board of the Drum Major Institute, thanked Stitt.

Thank you @GovStitt for commuting the death sentence of #JuliusJones.



The death penalty was never intended to show that society values Black life. We must continue to act to end capital punishment. It is a decisive step toward the racial reckoning our country desperately needs. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) November 18, 2021

Bernice King, the daughter of the civil rights icon and CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change, criticized Stitt for waiting until mere hours before the scheduled execution to commute Jones’ sentence.

I can’t imagine the trauma of believing I’m about to be executed and having the state wait until the day of to announce a commute.



Or being a family member of that person. #JuliusJones is a human being. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 18, 2021

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown also criticized the timing of the commutation.

I am horrified by how long it took to make this RIGHT decision, but I am grateful that #JuliusJones will not be executed today. https://t.co/d3OneucnYM — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 18, 2021

Mandy Patinkin, a popular actor who spoke passionately in support of Jones in recent days, thanked his fellow supporters.

Thank you every person who took time to raise your voice. Julius Jones will not be executed by the state of Oklahoma! https://t.co/gzazAHHHRa — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) November 18, 2021

Sister Helen Prejean, a prominent anti-death penalty activist, said the quest for “Justice for Julius” continues.

The fight for @justice4julius is not over! The commutation order and its conditions have no effect on Julius's right to challenge his conviction in the courts. Now that execution is off the table, Julius's legal team will have an opportunity to pursue legal exoneration. — Sister Helen Prejean (@helenprejean) November 18, 2021

Academy Award-winning actress Viola Davis also called for Jones to be exonerated.

So…. Julius Jones' physical life has been spared. Praise to God and blessings to the Jones Family!! But there is enough evidence to suggest his innocence and THAT is a travesty. The lives of Black Folks are constantly diminished. Where are we? As a nation? As a people? 🙏🏿💚 https://t.co/CF7leQPMsz — Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 18, 2021

Author Ibram X. Kendi said Jones needs to be freed from prison and state-sanctioned executions abolished.

#JuliusJones lives on because of the power of the people lives. Now let’s get him free and abolish state-sanctioned killings in Oklahoma and around the U.S.



📷: Sami I Ami Photo (sami.i.ami on IG) pic.twitter.com/eQI39ZMqyn — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) November 18, 2021

Support for Jones grew into a highly vocal national movement over the past 19 years, seeking “Justice for Julius,” decrying the failures of his defense team and continuously calling upon Oklahoma leaders to grant Jones a clemency hearing and commute his sentence.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 on Sept. 13 in favor of recommending commutation for Jones. However, Stitt announced two weeks later that he would not accept the Board’s recommendation for commutation, saying “a clemency hearing, not a commutation hearing, is the appropriate venue for our state to consider death row cases.”

The clemency hearing was held on Nov. 2, and the Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-1 to recommend clemency for Jones.