OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Multiple civil rights organizations hosted a forum on Tuesday evening, promoting law enforcement accountability in Oklahoma City and across the state of Oklahoma.

Victims and their families were given an opportunity to speak and share their stories of law enforcement not being held accountable for their actions.

Tonight was an opportunity for people to speak in a safe space, with human rights advocates and representatives with the Department of Justice on hand to provide support, guidance and assistance to the victims.

“I am here tonight advocating for my brother,” Hazel Toney said.

People from all walks of life came together to share stories of how they or their family members have been treated poorly by law enforcement.

“The goal is for people to feel more comfortable in coming forward in their encounters and understanding that people do care,” said Cherisse Baker, member of People’s Council for Justice Reform. “And beyond caring, we are working towards a solution to make sure that these things will stop occurring in our future.”

Toney spoke at the forum on her brother’s behalf, who is currently at Alan Campbell Correctional Center.

“It’s been almost a month without any medical treatment,” Toney said.

Toney says her brother, who has diabetes, has been struggling in jail, and mentions that staffing is a significant issue.

“It’s a serious problem because the inmates are left to defend themselves,” Toney said.

Many others like her told their stories of brutality or unfair treatment by law enforcement with the main point being echoed throughout, accountability.

“The results of all of this comes down to if you get one case, five cases, 25 cases, that we see some results that are beneficial and advantageous to those that have been exposed to racism, discrimination, prejudice or unfair treatment under the law,” said Garland Pruitt, President of the NAACP Oklahoma City branch.

News 4 reached out to the Fraternal Order of Police and spoke with an employee who said they would have the president get in contact with us, but we did not hear back.