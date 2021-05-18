Civilian dies at Fort Sill

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – A Fort Sill civilian has died.

Dana Whitcomb, 75, died on May 13 in his RV at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA), according to a Fort Sill news release.

Fort Sill police were performing a welfare check on May 13 and found him unresponsive. Reynolds Army Health Clinic emergency responders arrived at the RV and declared him dead.

Whitcomb’s cause of death has not yet been determined.

“My heart breaks for his family and the Fort Sill Family and MWR team over this unexpected loss,” said Col. Rhett Taylor, Fort Sill Garrison commander.

Whitcomb was a longtime Recreation. Morale, Welfare and Recreation employee and worked at the Country Store at LETRA.

“He was a loyal employee for 15 years. Everyone knew him. His greatest companion was his dog, Gunner, and he will be greatly missed by everyone,” said Tenille Russell FMWR Community Recreation officer.