Civilian from Fort Sill tests positive for COVID-19

FORT SILL, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities at an Oklahoma Army base say a civilian has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, officials say a Department of the Army civilian from Fort Sill tested positive for the virus.

At this point, the individual is currently in isolation at their home and is experiencing mild symptoms.

“Fort Sill’s priority is the protection of service members, their families and the department’s civilian work force. Safeguarding our ability to train Soldiers to support and defend our nation is our mission and we will take the necessary precautions to maintain readiness while protecting our community to the best of our ability,” said Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, Commander of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill. “Fort Sill will continue to make decisions that will help stop the spread of COVID-19 to the best of our ability. As conditions continues to change we will work diligently with our local health partners to ensure we do everything we can to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on the entire Lawton Fort Sill community.”

Health officials say they are working to track any person who had contact with the patient.

At this point, this is the only confirmed case of COVID-19 from Fort Sill.