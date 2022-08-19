NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A claim that is making the rounds on social media is causing a stir at the University of Oklahoma.

A post claims that the University of Oklahoma commissioned a $30,000 fake Coaches Poll trophy.

The poster said the fake trophy is from 1974 when Oklahoma won the AP National Championship, but was ineligible for the Coaches Poll due to recruiting violations.

KFOR took a trip to the Switzer Center to see if it was true.

Lo and behold, there is no 1974 Coaches Poll trophy in the grand lobby.

Dede Westbrook, a former superstar wide receiver, says true Sooner fans should have already known the the post was fake.

“I feel like we don’t need to fake it to kick it. You know what I mean? Like…we great. Obviously, you guys can research to go and look back and see how great we’ve been. As you can see here, we got like all our Big 12 Championship trophies and kind of ran out of room,” said Westbrook.

The Switzer Center has been closed to the general public until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.