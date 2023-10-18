OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma is known for many things besides wheat…but how about OKRA?

In the town of Claremore, folks say you got Claremore dirt, water and plenty of music.

Image courtesy Oklahoma Gardening Community

The Oklahoma Gardening Community posted on Facebook the following:

Image courtesy Oklahoma Gardening Community

The Guinness World Record for tallest okra plant stands at 10 feet, 5 inches, and her plant already has surpassed 13 feet, 6 inches — and it’s still growing according to the gardner.

The record is set to be shattered in Claremore. The Okra plant is 14 feet, 8 inches and again it’s still growing in Eastern Oklahoma.

Oklahomans are rooting for this record breaker!