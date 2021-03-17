Classen Curve restaurant opening private ‘igloos’ for diners

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans become vaccinated against COVID-19, many are ready to get out and enjoy some local restuarants.

Classen Curve announced that it is presenting a safe way to dine with your inner circle.

Beginning March 22, Fireside in the Curve will feature seven temperature-controlled igloo-style pods for outdoor dining at Café 501.

Each igloo is styled with comfortable seating and ambient lighting to provide the ultimate outdoor dining experience. The igloos can seat a private part of two to six guests.

“We are thrilled to partner with Café 501 to bring this new and innovative dining experience to our guests at Classen Curve,” said Shane McWhorter, General Manager of Classen Curve. “This is a truly unique and memorable way to enjoy a delicious meal in the privacy of your very own igloo.”

The Fireside in the Curve igloos will be available by reservation Monday through Thursday, beginning at 4:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday beginning at 11:00 a.m. for lunch and 4:30 p.m. for dinner, and Sunday at 9:00 a.m. for brunch.

Café 501 will be offering a limited menu from current favorites/items to ensure quality and a timely visit. They will offer a full bar, beer, and wine list.

Guests can make reservations by calling Café 501 at (405) 844-1501.

Organizers say the igloos are $50 for a two-hour rental, plus the cost of food and drinks.

Fireside in the Curve will remain open throughout Spring 2021.