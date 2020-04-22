Classen SAS ranked #1 high school in Oklahoma by U.S. News & World Report

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City high school has been named the best high school in the state and one of the best in the nation by a prestigious media company that specializes in consumer advice and rankings.

U.S. News & World Report ranked Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast the top high school in the state of Oklahoma and one of the 100 best in the nation, according to an Oklahoma City Public Schools news release.

“This accomplishment shines a bright light on the commitment to excellence demonstrated by our students, staff and families,” said Principal Scot McAdoo. “It’s an honor to serve as principal for such an amazing group of students and educators.”

U.S. News and World Report ranks schools on criteria that includes college readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, performance of underserved students, college curriculum breadth and graduation rate, according to the news release.

“Classen SAS at Northeast eclipsed other Oklahoma high schools with an overall score of 99.53 out of a possible 100,” the news release states.

Classen has 661 students and serves grades 9-12.

“Ninety-three percent of students graduate and 94% took at least one Advanced Placement exam for potential college credit,” the news release states.

Oklahoma City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel said he is proud of Classen’s students and teachers.

“Oklahoma City Public Schools strive for greatness in all we do, and their position at the top of this prestigious list is a reflection of that,” McDaniel said. “We were thrilled that our Pathway To Greatness initiative was able to expand the number of seats available for the CSAS program, and we look forward to its continued growth and success.”