Classes canceled for two Moore schools due to threats

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Classes are canceled Friday for two schools in Moore after threats were made this week.

According to school officials, the administration was made aware Thursday afternoon that some students received messages through social media that threatened violence at Highland East Junior High and Central Junior High.

Moore police were contacted and police reports have been filed.

As of Thursday night, the individual who initiated the threat had not yet been identified.

Out of an abundance of caution, classes are canceled Friday for students at Highland East Junior High and Central Junior High.