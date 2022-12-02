The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa preparing for its fifth annual Independence day celebration.

SULPHUR, Okla. (KFOR) – The Artesian Hotel, Casino and Spa is hosting Classic Christmas again this holiday season.

Caroling, carriage rides, holiday treats and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available during the holiday event.

“Christmas is a special time of the year, and we strive to make it even more festive here at The Artesian,” said Justin Williams, The Artesian area general manager. “Whether you are a guest who’s spending the night or one who is here for the day, memories are waiting to be made with loved ones with our special schedule of carriage rides, Santa experiences, caroling and more.”

According to The Artesian, Classic Christmas is an experience that brings in guests from local communities and the Oklahoma and North Texas region.

The holiday event will take place over three weekends:

December 2-4

December 9-11

December 16-18

The event is running from 4-9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Sundays.

Activities include:

Complimentary holiday sweets & treats

Classic carolers

Carriage rides

Story time with Mrs. Claus

Visits from Santa

For more information regarding Classic Christmas at The Artesian, visit this link.